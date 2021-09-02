Justin Bieber Auctioning Paintings For Haiti Earthquake Relief

Justin Bieber is auctioning pieces of his original art to help the people of Haiti following last month’s devastating earthquake – but fans in Canada might not want to place bids because Bieber’s paintings can only be shipped within the U.S.

The Canadian singer has partnered with Propeller to sell more than a dozen signed pieces – acrylic and phosphorus paint on canvas – with proceeds going to Project Medishare.

Bids are being accepted until 6 p.m. ET on Sept. 15.

So far, Bieber’s paintings have not attracted many bids. As of Thursday morning, none had reached reserve prices.

Propeller is also offering exclusive Bieber merch emblazoned with his artwork in exchange for donations between $55 and $115 U.S. According to the site, items can be shipped internationally.

Also up for grabs is a pair of tickets to a special VIP event in New York City to meet Bieber in mid-September. (Bidding for the package ends Sept. 7.) As of Thursday morning, the top bid was $5,050 U.S.

Propeller is also offering fans a chance to win a trip for two to see Bieber in Las Vegas.