Justin Bieber Caught Relieving Himself On Golf Course

When you gotta go, you gotta go.

Justin Bieber raised eyebrows this past weekend when he let it all hang out on a golf course in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old Canadian pop star was playing a round at the Hillcrest Country Club on Saturday when he decided he needed to relieve himself.

Bieber, wearing a beige polo shirt and shorts (and a Toronto Blue Jays cap), was spotted laughing as he struggled to find a place to empty his bladder. His golfing buddy pointed to a large tree nearby, which Bieber quickly gave a good watering.

The, um, livestream was captured by celebrity photographer Bobby Rachpoot and photos of Bieber – with his TimBiebs pixelated – soon popped up online.

It’s not known if the historic country club has a policy about players relieving themselves on the course. According to its website, Hillcrest Country Club is "dedicated to providing our members and their families with the highest standards ... in a responsible and respectful manner." (In some of the pics, Bieber appears to flaunt the club’s policy that “hats must be worn with the bill forward at all times.”)

Of course, it’s not the first time Bieber has made headlines for public urination. In 2013, a video was, um, leaked to TMZ showing the singer peeing into a mop bucket in a restaurant in New York City. At the time, TMZ described Bieber as “an oblivious, self-important little twit.”

The following year, TMZ reported that Bieber jumped out of his SUV in a residential neighbourhood in Colorado and, well, wrote his initials in the snow.