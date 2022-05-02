Justin Bieber Celebrates Couple Getting Engaged At His Concert

Justin Bieber sang the praises of marriage during his concert in Houston on Friday night after he noticed a couple in the crowd got engaged.

“We got a beautiful couple that just got engaged tonight. Oh my goodness. This is so beautiful,” the Canadian singer said, before asking the newly betrothed pair to raise their hands. “Everybody give them a round of applause to say ‘congratulations.’

“What a beautiful night. Thank you guys for being here. I wish you guys nothing but love and happiness for the rest of your life.”

Bieber, who will celebrate his fourth anniversary with wife Hailey in September, added: “Marriage is one of the most beautiful things in the whole world, so I'm so happy that you guys decided to do this. This is beautiful.”

In 2019, Bieber told Vogue about conflicts within his marriage. ""Fighting is good. We don’t want to lose each other. We don’t want to say the wrong thing," he shared, "and so we’ve been struggling with not expressing our emotions, which has been driving me absolutely crazy because I just need to express myself, and it’s been really difficult to get her to say what she feels."