Justin Bieber Celebrates Sister's Birthday On Instagram

Justin Bieber is one of the biggest pop stars in the world – but he always makes time for family.

The Canadian singer, halfway through a five-day break from his Justice world tour, paid tribute to his half sister Jazmyn on her birthday with a set of three photos in an Instagram post.

“Can’t believe im saying this but Happy 14th birthday to the sweetest, most beautiful, precious, little sis a brother could ask for !! Love you @jazmynbieber," Bieber captioned the shots.

Jazmyn and younger brother Jaxon, 12, are the children of Bieber’s father Jeremy Bieber and his ex Erin Wagner.

Earlier this month, Jazmyn shared pics on her Instagram showing Bieber and his wife Hailey hanging out with her and Jaxon in Shakespeare, east of Stratford, Ont. She captioned it: "Fam time."