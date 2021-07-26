Justin Bieber Debuts As Face Of Balenciaga

Justin Bieber is one of the new faces of Balenciaga.

The 27-year-old Canadian singer models the French luxury brand in a campaign that debuted last week.

Bieber is seen wearing a oversized leather bomber jacket over a hoodie and T-shirt with sweatpants pulled up above his waist and tucked into his socks.

The pop star sports Balenciaga sneakers ($1,390) and holds a black calfskin tote bag ($4,490).

Bieber was photographed in a Los Angeles parking garage by Katy Grannan.

Bieber's pose earned a stamp of approval from his model wife Hailey, who commented with a series of exclamation marks on Bieber's Instagram post.

But, on Balenciaga’s Instagram page, many people commented that Bieber doesn’t look like Bieber.

“I’ve been staring at this for 10 minutes trying to figure out if this is Justin or not,” wrote @sarahjreeed. Many people thought the singer looked like Swedish rapper Yung Lean and at least one person thought Bieber was a reluctant face of the brand. “He looks like his mom forced him to wear an outfit he doesn't like,” opined @zaki_sen.

Balenciaga is part of Paris-based Kering, which also owns Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta.

Bieber, who previously modelled for Calvin Klein underwear, has his own Drew House apparel collection and has created limited edition Crocs.