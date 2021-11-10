Justin Bieber Doing Virtual Concert As Avatar

It’s Justin Bieber as fans have never seen him before.

The Canadian singer is appearing in digital avatar form in a virtual concert on Nov. 18.

“The groundbreaking collaboration will give fans a futuristic look into the metaverse, merging gaming, real time motion-capture, and live musical performance into an immersive interactive experience,” reads a description of Justin Bieber - An Interactive Virtual Experience.

Bieber partnered with Wave to create the 45-minute concert. “I love the platform as a new way for me to engage with my fans,” he said, in a release. “I’m excited to be using this technology to bring people together and connect with fans from all over the world.”

Fans need to create a free account at Wave to watch the show, which will take place Nov. 18 at 9 pm ET and repeat on Nov. 20 at 11 pm ET and Nov. 21 at 2 pm ET.

Bieber is scheduled to kick off his Justice World Tour on Feb. 18. It includes stops in Toronto (March 25, June 7 and 8), Ottawa (March 28) and Montreal (March 29).

Check out a promotional video for the virtual concert below: