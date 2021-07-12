Justin Bieber Gives 3 Shows In Las Vegas

Canada’s Justin Bieber took Las Vegas by storm this past weekend, performing three times over 24 hours at the Wynn resort.

Bieber kicked things off with his Friday night concert at the 1,500-capacity Encore Theater, where her performed 18 songs – including the new single “Stay,” for which he was joined on stage by collaborator The Kid LAROI.

It was the pop star’s first concert in front of a live audience in four years and his first full-length performance since a virtual New Year’s Eve concert.

According to reports, Bieber then hit up XS Nightclub and did a five-song set that included “Peaches” and “Sorry.”

On Saturday, Bieber and wife Hailey were among the VIPs at the opening of Delilah, a new supper club at Wynn, where he gave a surprise performance of a few of his hits. (The Kid LAROI once again joined him.)

Bieber’s Justice tour kicks off Feb. 22, 2022 and includes Toronto on March 25, June 7 and June 8 as well as Ottawa on March 28, Montreal on March 29.