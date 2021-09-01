Justin Bieber Has Very Different Look In Mural Mashup
Justin Bieber’s legs looked suspiciously less hairy and tattooed this week on a billboard in Los Angeles.
People passing by the Andaz Hotel in West Hollywood on Monday were surprised to see Bieber’s lower body replaced by that of a female model in nothing but underwear.
Crews were swapping out a Balenciaga ad featuring Bieber with one for SKIMS, the shape wear brand owned by Kim Kardashian – and the images were perfectly aligned long enough to be captured on camera.
“Justin Bieber for Skims Balenciaga is the happy accident you could only wish for on a Monday drive home,” tweeted Ali Hussainy.
In an image that debuted in July, Bieber models a leather bomber jacket over a hoodie and T-shirt with sweatpants pulled up above his waist and tucked into his socks.
