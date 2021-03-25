Justin Bieber: 'I Just Feel Good'

Justin Bieber said he feels better than ever during the iHeartRadio Album Release Party that airs Thursday.

When host Elvis Duran told the Canadian singer that a mutual friend described him as being “in the best headspace ever,” Bieber replied: “I would hope so.

“I feel a lot more secure than I have in the past, which is good. I got a good home life and I just feel good.”

Bieber explained his faith has helped him “navigate this challenging life that we’re all living.”

During the special, Bieber goes through the songs on Justice, his sixth studio album which came out on March 19 – the 11-year anniversary of his debut My World 2.0.

The iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Justin Bieber can be heard on Virgin Radio and select Move stations across Canada tonight (March 25) beginning at 7 pm local time.