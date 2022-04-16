Justin Bieber Joins Daniel Caesar On Stage At Coachella

Justin Bieber made a guest appearance on the first night of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

Friday was already a big day for Canadian talent, with scheduled performances by Carly Rae Jepsen, Arcade Fire, Daniel Caesar and BADBADNOTGOOD.

Bieber, on a five-day break from his Justice Tour, came out during Caesar’s set for a performance of their hit collaboration “Peaches.”

Also showing up at Coachella was Canadian country queen Shania Twain, who joined headliner Harry Styles to perform her 1997 hits “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “You’re Still the One” together.

Styles reflected on being a child and hearing Twain’s music on the car radio when his mother drove him around.

“This lady taught me to sing,” he said. “She also taught me that men are trash.”

Styles said he will be “forever grateful” to the Canadian singer for “the memories you gave me with my mother.”

Earlier in the evening, Arcade Fire’s Win Butler stopped the band’s performance of “The Lightning I II” when he noticed someone in the crowd in distress. “Medic please! Medic please! Medic! Medic!”