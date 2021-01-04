Justin Bieber Jokes: 'Tom Cruise Is Toast'

Justin Bieber has once again joked about taking on Tom Cruise in a fight.

The 26-year-old Canadian singer posted a black-and-white image of himself in the boxing ring – taken from the video for his new song “Anyone” – that he captioned: “Tom Cruise is toast.”

It’s a throwback, of course, to a 2019 challenge Bieber issued to Cruise via Twitter. “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon,” he tweeted. “Tom if you dont (sic) take this fight your (sic) scared and you will never live it down.”

Bieber asked “Who is willing to put on the fight?” and tagged UFC president Dana White.

(Bieber later admitted Cruise would “probably whup my a** in a fight.”)

Some of the pop star’s famous friends weighed in on Bieber’s new Instagram post. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a quote from Rocky and added “Go get em bro." Bieber collaborator Benny Blanco said “def knocking me out in the first round.”

The singer’s mother Pattie Mallette commented simply “WHY!!!???????”

Bieber dropped "Anyone" during a New Year's Eve concert livestreamed from the Beverly Hilton hotel.