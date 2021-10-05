Justin Bieber Launches 'Peaches' Cannabis Packs

In his hit single “Peaches,” Justin Bieber told us he gets his weed in California (that’s that s**t) so it’s no surprise he’s partnered with a California company to sell pre-rolled joints.

The Canadian singer has partnered with cannabis seller Palms to market Peaches, a limited edition pack of seven 0.5g joints and a custom lighter.

“I’m a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable and helping to de-stigmatize it – especially for the many people who find it helpful for their mental health,” Bieber explained, in a statement to Bloomberg.

According to an Instagram post by Palms, the Bieber collaboration is being rolled out in California, Nevada, Massachusetts and Florida.

It won’t be available in Bieber’s native country because Canada’s Cannabis Act makes it illegal to promote cannabis products using celebrity names or endorsements.