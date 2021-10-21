Justin Bieber Leads 2021 MTV EMAs Nominations
Canada’s Justin Bieber dominates the list of nominees for the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards.
The Ontario-born singer has eight nominations, including Best Artist, Pop and Video. His track with The Kid LAROI, “Stay,” is up for both Best Song and Collaboration.
Bieber is also nominated for Best Canadian Act along with Johnny Orlando, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd and Tate McRae.
The Weeknd is vying for Best Artist against Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and last year’s winner, Lady Gaga. His “Save Your Tears” remix featuring Ariana Grande earned a nod for Best Collaboration.
Also repping Canada are Daniel Caesar (who is featured on Bieber’s “Peaches”) and Drake (nominated for Best Hip Hop).
The MTV EMAs will be handed out Nov. 14 at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna. This summer, Hungary’s conservative government passed legislation to ban LGBTQ representation to anyone under 18 but MTV has said it will not tolerate any interference with the broadcast. The show will, in fact, honour young LGBTQ activists with the Generation Change Award.
Check out the nominees for the 2021 MTV EMAs below:
BEST ARTIST
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
BEST SONG
Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"
Justin Bieber - "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Olivia Rodrigo - "Drivers License"
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – "Stay"
BEST VIDEO
Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"
Justin Bieber - "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Normani ft. Cardi B - "Wild Side"
Taylor Swift – "willow"
BEST COLLABORATION
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - "Girl Like Me"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - "Leave the Door Open"
Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - "Industry Baby"
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – "Stay"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears" (remix)
BEST GROUP
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
BEST NEW
Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid Laroi
BEST POP
BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
BEST ROCK
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin
The Killers
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
Willow
Yungblud
BEST LATIN
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
BEST K-POP
BTS
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSÉ
Twice
BEST PUSH
24KGoldn
Fousheé
girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid Laroi
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Blackpink
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Billie Eilish - "Your Power"
Demi Lovato - "Dancing With the Devil"
girl in red – "Serotonin"
H.E.R. - "Fight For You"
Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness"
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
