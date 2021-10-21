Justin Bieber Leads 2021 MTV EMAs Nominations

Canada’s Justin Bieber dominates the list of nominees for the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards.

The Ontario-born singer has eight nominations, including Best Artist, Pop and Video. His track with The Kid LAROI, “Stay,” is up for both Best Song and Collaboration.

Bieber is also nominated for Best Canadian Act along with Johnny Orlando, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd and Tate McRae.

The Weeknd is vying for Best Artist against Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and last year’s winner, Lady Gaga. His “Save Your Tears” remix featuring Ariana Grande earned a nod for Best Collaboration.

Also repping Canada are Daniel Caesar (who is featured on Bieber’s “Peaches”) and Drake (nominated for Best Hip Hop).

The MTV EMAs will be handed out Nov. 14 at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna. This summer, Hungary’s conservative government passed legislation to ban LGBTQ representation to anyone under 18 but MTV has said it will not tolerate any interference with the broadcast. The show will, in fact, honour young LGBTQ activists with the Generation Change Award.

Check out the nominees for the 2021 MTV EMAs below:

BEST ARTIST

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

BEST SONG

Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"

Justin Bieber - "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Drivers License"

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – "Stay"

BEST VIDEO

Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"

Justin Bieber - "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Normani ft. Cardi B - "Wild Side"

Taylor Swift – "willow"

BEST COLLABORATION

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - "Girl Like Me"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - "Leave the Door Open"

Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - "Industry Baby"

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – "Stay"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears" (remix)

BEST GROUP

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

BEST NEW

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid Laroi

BEST POP

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

BEST ROCK

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

Willow

Yungblud

BEST LATIN

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

BEST K-POP

BTS

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ

Twice

BEST PUSH

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid Laroi

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Blackpink

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Billie Eilish - "Your Power"

Demi Lovato - "Dancing With the Devil"

girl in red – "Serotonin"

H.E.R. - "Fight For You"

Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness"

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"