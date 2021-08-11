Justin Bieber Leads Nominees At 2021 MTV VMAs
Justin Bieber has a leading seven nominations at the 2021 MTV VMAs, where his fellow Canadians Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Daniel Caesar, Drake and Director X are also nominated.
Bieber is the only male up for Artist of the Year and shares Best Collaboration and Best Pop noms with Caesar (and Giveon) for “Peaches”. His role in the video for “POPSTAR” by DJ Khaled ft. Drake is vying for Video of the Year along with The Weeknd's "Save Your Tears."
Mendes' single "Wonder" is nominated for Best Pop.
Other nominees include Megan Thee Stallion (with six) and Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Doja Cat, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish (five each).
The MTV VMAs will be handed out in New York City on Sept. 12.
Check out the nominations below:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP"
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More"
Ed Sheeran – "Bad Habits"
Lil Nas X – "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
The Weeknd – "Save Your Tears"
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
SONG OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – "Mood"
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – "Leave The Door Open"
BTS – "Dynamite"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP"
Dua Lipa – "Levitating"
Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license"
BEST NEW ARTIST
24kGoldn
Giveon
The Kid LAROI
Olivia Rodrigo
Polo G
Saweetie
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
September 2020: Wallows – "Are You Bored Yet?"
October 2020: Ashnikko – "Daisy"
November 2020: SAINt JHN – "Gorgeous"
December 2020: 24kGoldn – "Coco"
January 2021: JC Stewart – "Break My Heart"
February 2021: Latto – "Sex Lies" – RCA Records
March 2021: Madison Beer – "Selfish"
April 2021: The Kid LAROI – "WITHOUT YOU"
May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license"
June 2021: girl in red "Serotonin"
July 2021: Fousheé – "my slime"
August 2021: jxdn – "Think About Me"
BEST COLLABORATION
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – "Mood"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP"
Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More"
Drake ft. Lil Durk – "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches"
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – "Prisoner"
BEST POP
Ariana Grande – "positions"
Billie Eilish – "Therefore I Am"
BTS – "Butter"
Harry Styles – "Treat People With Kindness"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches"
Olivia Rodrigo – "good 4 u"
Shawn Mendes – "Wonder"
Taylor Swift – "willow"
BEST HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP"
Drake ft. Lil Durk – "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "On Me (remix)"
Moneybagg Yo – "Said Sum"
Polo G – "RAPSTAR"
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – "FRANCHISE"
BEST ROCK
Evanescence – "Use My Voice"
Foo Fighters – "Shame Shame"
John Mayer – "Last Train Home"
The Killers – "My Own Soul's Warning"
Kings Of Leon – "The Bandit"
Lenny Kravitz – "Raise Vibration"
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Bleachers – "Stop Making This Hurt"
Glass Animals – "Heat Waves"
Imagine Dragons – "Follow You"
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – "my ex's best friend"
twenty one pilots – "Shy Away" – Fueled By Ramen
WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l"
BEST LATIN
Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – "Dákiti"
Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – "Lo Vas A Olvidar"
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – "GIRL LIKE ME"
J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – "UN DIA (ONE DAY)"
Karol G – "Bichota"
Maluma – "Hawái"
BEST R&B
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – "BROWN SKIN GIRL"
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – "Leave The Door Open"
Chris Brown and Young Thug – "Go Crazy"
Giveon – "HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY"
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – "Come Through"
SZA – "Good Days"
BEST K-POP
(G)I-DLE – "DUMDi DUMDi"
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – "Ice Cream"
BTS – "Butter"
Monsta X – "Gambler"
SEVENTEEN – "Ready to love"
TWICE – "Alcohol-Free"
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Billie Eilish – "Your Power"
Demi Lovato – "Dancing With The Devil"
H.E.R. – "Fight For You"
Kane Brown – "Worldwide Beautiful"
Lil Nas X – "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – "Entrepreneur"
BEST DIRECTION
Billie Eilish – "Your Power" – Billie Eilish
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – "POPSTAR (starring Justin Bieber)" – Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
Lil Nas X – "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" – Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
Taylor Swift – "willow" – Taylor Swift
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – "Franchise" – Travis Scott
Tyler, The Creator – "LUMBERJACK" – Wolf Haley
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – "BROWN SKIN GIRL" – Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant
Billie Eilish – "Therefore I Am" – Rob Witt
Foo Fighters – "Shame Shame" – Santiago Gonzalez
Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – "Holy" – Elias Talbot
Lady Gaga – "911" – Jeff Cronenweth
Lorde – "Solar Power" – Andrew Stroud
BEST ART DIRECTION
Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – "ALREADY" – Susan Linns, Gerard Santos
Ed Sheeran – "Bad Habits" – Alison Dominitz
Lady Gaga – "911" – Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
Lil Nas X – "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" – John Richoux
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – "Best Friend" – Art Haynes
Taylor Swift – "willow" – Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Bella Poarch – "Build A Bitch" – Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova
Coldplay – "Higher Power" – Mathematic
Doja Cat & The Weeknd – "You Right" – La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel
Glass Animals – "Tangerine" – Ronan Fourreau
Lil Nas X – "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" – Mathematic
P!NK – "All I Know So Far" – Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Ariana Grande – "34+35" – Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
BTS – "Butter" – SON SUNG DEUK with BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM
Ed Sheeran – "Bad Habits" – Natricia Bernard
Foo Fighters – "Shame Shame" – Nina McNeely
Harry Styles – "Treat People With Kindness" – Paul Roberts
Marshmello & Halsey – "Be Kind" – Dani Vitale
BEST EDITING
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – "Leave The Door Open" – Troy Charbonnet
BTS – "Butter" – Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens
Drake – "What's Next" – Noah Kendal
Harry Styles – "Treat People With Kindness" – Claudia Wass
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches" – Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – "Prisoner"
