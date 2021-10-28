Justin Bieber Leads Nominees At 2021 People's Choice Awards
Canada is well represented on the list of nominees for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, which was unveiled on Wednesday.
Justin Bieber leads the way with 10 nominations in music and pop culture categories, including Male Artist, Album and Social Star.
In the running for Male Artist along with Bieber are his fellow Canadians Drake, Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd – as well as Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and Luke Combs.
“Peaches,” Bieber’s hit featuring Canada’s Daniel Caesar (as well as Giveon) is up for Song of 2021, as is Bieber’s collab with The Kid LAROI, “Stay.” (Both tracks are also up for Collaboration Song and Music Video.)
Drake and The Weeknd are also up for Collaboration Song thanks to “Way 2 Sexy” ft. Future & Young Thug and “You Right” by Doja Cat respectively. Drake's Certified Lover Boy is vying for Album of 2021.
Another Canadian on the list of nominations is Tate McRae, who’s up for New Artist.
Several music stars earned noms in the Pop Culture, TV and Movie categories. Britney Spears and Lil Nas X are up for Social Star; Queen Latifah and Mandy Moore are vying for Female Star and Female Drama Star (for The Equalizer and This Is Us respectively); Selena Gomez has a Comedy TV Star nomination for Only Murders in the Building; and Kelly Clarkson’s eponymous show is in the Daytime Talk Show category.
In the running for Pop Special of 2021 are docs from Bieber, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, P!nk and Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show.
People can make their choices via online voting. The People’s Choice Awards will be handed out Dec. 7 in Santa Monica.
Check out the nominations below:
The male artist of 2021
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
Luke Combs
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
The female artist of 2021
Adele
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Halsey
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
The group of 2021
BTS
Coldplay
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos
twenty one pilots
The song of 2021
"Butter," BTS
"Bad Habits," Ed Sheeran
"Easy On Me," Adele
"good 4 u," Olivia Rodrigo
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X
"Peaches," Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Stay," The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
"Up," Cardi B
The album of 2021
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Culture III, Migos
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Justice, Justin Bieber
Montero, Lil Nas X
Planet Her, Doja Cat
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves
The country artist of 2021
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
The Latin artist of 2021
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Natti Natasha
The new artist of 2021
24kGoldn
Bella Poarch
Giveon
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Tate McRae
The Kid LAROI
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
The music video of 2021
"Butter," BTS
"Easy On Me," Adele
"good 4 u," Olivia Rodrigo
"Location," Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X
"My Universe," Coldplay X BTS
"Peaches," Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Stay," The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
The collaboration song of 2021
"Best Friend," Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
"Industry Baby," Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat feat. SZA
"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
"Peaches," Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Stay," The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
"Way 2 Sexy," Drake feat. Future & Young Thug
"You Right," Doja Cat, The Weeknd
