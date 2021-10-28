Justin Bieber Leads Nominees At 2021 People's Choice Awards

Canada is well represented on the list of nominees for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, which was unveiled on Wednesday.

Justin Bieber leads the way with 10 nominations in music and pop culture categories, including Male Artist, Album and Social Star.

In the running for Male Artist along with Bieber are his fellow Canadians Drake, Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd – as well as Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and Luke Combs.

“Peaches,” Bieber’s hit featuring Canada’s Daniel Caesar (as well as Giveon) is up for Song of 2021, as is Bieber’s collab with The Kid LAROI, “Stay.” (Both tracks are also up for Collaboration Song and Music Video.)

Drake and The Weeknd are also up for Collaboration Song thanks to “Way 2 Sexy” ft. Future & Young Thug and “You Right” by Doja Cat respectively. Drake's Certified Lover Boy is vying for Album of 2021.

Another Canadian on the list of nominations is Tate McRae, who’s up for New Artist.

Several music stars earned noms in the Pop Culture, TV and Movie categories. Britney Spears and Lil Nas X are up for Social Star; Queen Latifah and Mandy Moore are vying for Female Star and Female Drama Star (for The Equalizer and This Is Us respectively); Selena Gomez has a Comedy TV Star nomination for Only Murders in the Building; and Kelly Clarkson’s eponymous show is in the Daytime Talk Show category.

In the running for Pop Special of 2021 are docs from Bieber, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, P!nk and Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show.

People can make their choices via online voting. The People’s Choice Awards will be handed out Dec. 7 in Santa Monica.

Check out the nominations below:

The male artist of 2021

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

Luke Combs

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

The female artist of 2021

Adele

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Halsey

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

The group of 2021

BTS

Coldplay

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

twenty one pilots

The song of 2021

"Butter," BTS

"Bad Habits," Ed Sheeran

"Easy On Me," Adele

"good 4 u," Olivia Rodrigo

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X

"Peaches," Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Stay," The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

"Up," Cardi B

The album of 2021

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Culture III, Migos

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Justice, Justin Bieber

Montero, Lil Nas X

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves

The country artist of 2021

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

The Latin artist of 2021

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Natti Natasha

The new artist of 2021

24kGoldn

Bella Poarch

Giveon

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

The music video of 2021

"Butter," BTS

"Easy On Me," Adele

"good 4 u," Olivia Rodrigo

"Location," Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X

"My Universe," Coldplay X BTS

"Peaches," Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Stay," The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

The collaboration song of 2021

"Best Friend," Saweetie feat. Doja Cat

"Industry Baby," Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat feat. SZA

"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

"Peaches," Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Stay," The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

"Way 2 Sexy," Drake feat. Future & Young Thug

"You Right," Doja Cat, The Weeknd