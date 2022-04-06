Justin Bieber Offering Free Therapy To Fans

Justin Bieber, who has been open about his mental health struggles, has partnered with an online therapy platform to provide one month of free therapy to his fans.

“The one thing I’ve learned over the years is that we all go through our ups and downs, and we all need help sometimes,” the Canadian singer said, in a statement. His touring crew receives free access to 18 months of therapy.

California-based BetterHelp says it is committing $3 million U.S. to the initiative.

In 2020, Bieber said: "Depression is a real thing. A lot of people struggle with depression and people look at it like it’s a weakness but until you have it, you know… having help doesn’t mean you’re weak. It just means you care about yourself and you care about those around you and you want to be a healthy individual."

Fans can take advantage of the free therapy themselves or share it with someone else.

To sign-up, individuals need to complete an online questionnaire and provide detailed personal information. According to a disclaimer on the website, payment information is collected “to prevent abuse.”