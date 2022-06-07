Justin Bieber Postpones 2 Toronto Concerts

Justin Bieber has announced he postponing concerts scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday nights in Toronto.

“Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse,” Bieber wrote in an Instagram Story. “My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders).

“To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better!”

Bieber did not share any details about his illness and new dates for the shows at Scotiabank Arena were not immediately announced.

Bieber’s next scheduled your date is Friday in Washington, D.C.

The Justice World Tour kicked off in February.

Announced in December 2019 as the Changes tour, it included September 2020 stops in Ottawa, Quebec City, Toronto and Montreal. In April 2020, Bieber was forced to postpone the tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic – and pushed the Canadian stops to July 2021.

Then in May 2021, Bieber announced his tour was postponed again and bumped the shows in Canada to March 2022.