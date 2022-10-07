Justin Bieber Postpones Remaining Tour Dates

The remaining dates on Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour have been pushed to next year, it was announced on Thursday.

A message on the tour’s official Instagram account said the announcement covers “all dates up to an including March 25, 2023.”

It said fans “will be informed on next steps as updates occur” and cautioned that “potential new dates will be subject to venue and date availability.”

The Justice World Tour kicked off in February and included March stops in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

In June, Bieber announced that two more shows scheduled for Toronto were being postponed along with shows in 10 U.S. cities.

“I need to make my health the priority right now,” Bieber wrote, in a message to fans. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

Earlier, Bieber revealed he was diagnosed Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition caused by a virus that infects the facial nerve near one ear. In addition to facial paralysis, it can cause hearing loss and a painful shingles rash.

Bieber returned to the stage for concerts in Europe and Brazil but then announced he was hitting pause again.

“I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me,” he explained. “I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me.”

At the time, Bieber did not say how many dates would be impacted by his decision. He had 29 concerts scheduled up until early December and was set to be back on the road from Jan. 11 to March 25.

Announced in December 2019 as the Changes tour, it included September 2020 stops in Ottawa, Quebec City, Toronto and Montreal. In April 2020, Bieber was forced to postpone the tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic – and pushed the Canadian stops to July 2021. Then in May 2021, Bieber announced his tour was postponed again and bumped the shows in Canada to March 2022.

In 2017, Bieber pulled the plug on his Purpose World Tour with 15 shows to go – including two in Toronto – because, he said, he was burned out.

ROAD WEARY

Bieber’s fellow Canadian singer Shawn Mendes pulled the plug in July on the remaining dates of his Wonder world tour.

“I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger,” Mendes wrote in a message to fans. “I have to put my health as my first priority.”

Last month, British singer Sam Fender cancelled his remaining tour dates – including one in Canada – to focus on his mental health.

“It seems completely hypocritical of me to advocate discussion on mental health and write songs about it if I don’t take the time to look after my own mental health,” the 28-year-old musician wrote in a message he shared on social media. “I’ve neglected myself for over a year now and haven’t dealt with things that have deeply affected me. It’s impossible to do this work on myself while on the road, and it’s exhausting feigning happiness and wellness for the sake of business.”

There have also been tour postponements and cancellations by Santigold ("I can’t make it work"), Arlo Parks (“I find myself now in a very dark place, exhausted and dangerously low"), The Avalanches (due to "serious illness") and Metronomy ("It’s the most sensible thing for us to do right now").