Justin Bieber Releases 'Freedom' EP

Justin Bieber surprised fans on Sunday by releasing Freedom, an EP that comes only two weeks after his sixth studio album Justice.

In addition to the title track featuring BEAM, the collection has “All She Wrote” ft. Brandon Love and Chandler Moore, “We’re In This Together,” “Where You Go I Follow” ft. Pink Sweats, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith, “Where Do I Fit In” ft. Tori Kelly, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith, and “Afraid to Say” ft. Lauren Walters.

Freedom is only the second EP the Canadian singer has released. His first, 2009’s My World, debuted at the top of the Canadian albums chart and at No. 6 in the U.S.

Justice debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart and was followed by a "Triple Chucks Deluxe" edition with six additional tracks.

Sales and streams of Justice slipped 35 per cent in its second week of release to put it at No. 2. According to MRC Data, Justice earned 100,000 “equivalent album units” in the U.S.

Taking over No. 1 was Rod Wave’s SoulFly, which racked up 130,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week that ended April 1.

The Billboard 200 chart dated April 10, will be published Tuesday.

Justice had the lowest first-week sales of Bieber’s career – 154,000 equivalent album units. His first three studio albums had first-week sales of 283,000, 210,000 and 374,00 copies respectively. Billboard then updated its methodology for the album chart to count not only sales of physical copies but also downloads and streams of tracks from an album. Ten song downloads, 3,750 ad-supported streams, or 1,250 on-demand audio or video streams each count as one album sale.

Bieber’s fourth and fifth studio albums debuted with 649,000 and 231,000 "equivalent album units" respectively.