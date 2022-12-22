Justin Bieber Reportedly In Talks To Sell Music Catalogue

It’s shaping up to be a very happy new year for Justin Bieber.

The 28-year-old Canadian singer is reportedly in talks to sell his music and publishing catalogues in a deal worth more than $200 million U.S.

According to the Wall Street Journal and Billboard, Bieber is close to making a deal with Hipgnosis Songs Capital, a company founded by Merck Mercuriadis, who was born in Quebec but grew up in Nova Scotia.

Both outlets cited unnamed sources and reps for Hipgnosis and Bieber have not commented.

Hipgnosis previously acquired the catalogues of Canada’s Leonard Cohen and producer Bob Rock and 50 percent of the rights to Neil Young’s songs.

Its vast portfolio includes the catalogues of Justin Timberlake, Shakira and The Chainsmokers.