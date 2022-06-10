Justin Bieber Reveals He Has Facial Paralysis

Justin Bieber revealed Friday he is suffering paralysis on the right side of his face that is preventing him from performing.

“This is pretty serious,” the Canadian singer said in a video he shared on Instagram, in which he revealed he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition is caused by a virus that infects the facial nerve near one ear. In addition to facial paralysis, it can cause hearing loss and a painful shingles rash.

On Tuesday, Bieber announced he had to postpone two concerts scheduled to take place this week in Toronto. He also scrapped Friday’s show in Washington, D.C.

Bieber said he is “just physically not capable” of doing his shows. “I wish this wasn’t the case but obviously my body’s telling me I got to slow down,” he said.