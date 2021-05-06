Justin Bieber's Canadian Shows Bumped To March, June 2022

As reported here on Wednesday, Justin Bieber's Justice tour was postponed Thursday until 2022.

Bieber’s three Toronto shows – scheduled for July 3, 16 and 17 – have been bumped to March 25 and June 7 and 8, 2022. His July 5th Ottawa show will now happen March 28, 2022 and a stop in Montreal has moved from July 6 to March 29, 2022.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” Bieber said, in a release. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

Previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the new dates. Currently, thousands of seats are available for all of Bieber’s shows in Canada.

Originally planned as the Changes tour, the trek – including September 2020 stops in Ottawa, Quebec City, Toronto and Montreal – was first postponed in April 2020 due to the pandemic. New dates were announced last July.

The tour will now kick off nearly five years after Bieber pulled the plug on his Purpose World Tour with 15 shows to go – including two in Toronto – because, he said, he was burned out.

He performed his first full-length show in more than three years this past New Year's Eve on the grounds of the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The show was livestreamed.