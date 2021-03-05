Justin Bieber's 'Hold On' Interpolates Gotye Hit

If Justin Bieber’s new single “Hold On” reminds you of a song you used to know, it’s not by accident.

As noted here on Friday morning, when Bieber sings “We all know I should be the one…” it evokes Gotye singing “And I don’t even need your love” from 2011’s “Somebody That I Used to Know.”

The interpolation of the melody means Gotye – aka Walter de Backer – got a songwriting credit on “Hold On,” along with the late Brazilian musician Luiz Bonfá, whose 1967 track “Seville” is sampled in “Somebody That I Used to Know.”

“Hold On” is also credited to Bieber, Ali Tamposi, Andrew Watt, Jon Bellion and Louis Bell.

Listen to the two songs below: