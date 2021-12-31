Justin Bieber's 'Peaches' Sets Grammy Record

Justin Bieber’s hit “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon could make history if it wins Song of the Year at the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

The track is credited to 11 songwriters – the most of any song nominated in the category.

In addition to Bieber, Caesar (Ashton Simmonds) and Giveon (Giveon Evans), “Peaches” lists Bernard Harvey, Luis Martinez Jr., Andrew Woman, Louis Bell, Matthew Sean Leon, Felisha King-Harvey, Aaron Simmonds and Kevin Yazdani.

Four of the songwriters – Bieber, Leon and the Simmonds brothers – are Canadian.

“Peaches” beats Beyoncé’s “Black Parade,” which was nominated for Song of the Year in 2020 and had nine songwriters. Before that, Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like” held the record with eight.

The Grammy Awards will be handed out on Jan. 31.