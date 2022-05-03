Justin Bieber Says He's 'Wrapping Up' New Album

Justin Bieber has said his seventh studio album is “almost done.”

In a new interview, the Canadian singer teased the follow-up to last year’s Justice.

“It sounds really good,” said Bieber. “I’m really excited about it. I got a lot of cool features and yeah, it should be dropping not too long from now.”

Among the features is Don Toliver, who appears on the new single "Honest," and John Mayer, who Bieber said contributed a “wicked guitar solo.”

He recalled working on a song in the Henson Recording Studios in Hollywood when Mayer asked if he could go into the booth.

“He came out and he laid a guitar solo and it was just like… it was mind-blowing to see him actually operate in his gift like that, being able to like see it first-hand, because like he is on another level,” said Bieber. “It’s insane.”

Bieber did not say when the album will drop but said “we’re wrapping it up.”