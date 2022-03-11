Justin Bieber Says Tour Represents 'Equality For All'

Justin Bieber says his Justice World Tour is all about love.

In a video clip he shared on TikTok this week and captioned “Take me as I am,” the Canadian singer is seen talking to a crowd at one of his concerts.

“We wanted this tour to represent equality for all. That just means no matter what you look like, no matter what your ethnicity is, no matter what you do, no matter what your job is, there's nobody that is better than anybody else,” Bieber said. “You guys need to hear that tonight. I know I gotta hear that tonight.

“We live in a world where there’s so much competition and there’s so much belittling and there’s just so much division.”

Bieber comes home to Canada for a concert on March 25 in Toronto, followed by Ottawa on March 27 and Montreal on March 29. He will return in June for a pair of shows in Toronto

“What this tour is about is about unity, it’s about collectively coming together and saying ‘I love you no matter what you look like, no matter where you come from’ and I just think there’s so much power in that,” he said.