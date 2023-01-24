Justin Bieber Sells Rights To His Music Catalogue

As reported here last month, Justin Bieber has sold his publishing rights and artist royalties from his master recordings to Hipgnosis Songs Capital.

The deal – estimated to be worth at least $200 million U.S., according to Billboard – was confirmed this week and covers all 290 of Bieber’s songs released before Dec. 31, 2021.

“The impact of Justin Bieber on global culture over the last 14 years has truly been remarkable,” said Hipgnosis founder Merck Mercuriadis, who was born in Quebec but grew up in Nova Scotia, in a statement. “At only 28 years of age, he is one of a handful of defining artists of the streaming era that has revitalized the entire music industry, taking a loyal and worldwide audience with him on a journey from teen phenomenon to culturally important artist.

“This acquisition ranks among the biggest deals ever made for an artist under the age of 70 … and it’s a pleasure to welcome Justin and his incredible songs and recordings to the Hipgnosis family.”

Universal Music Group will continue to own the copyrights to Bieber’s recorded music.

Hipgnosis previously acquired the catalogues of Canada’s Leonard Cohen and producer Bob Rock and 50 percent of the rights to Neil Young’s songs. Its vast portfolio includes the catalogues of Justin Timberlake, Shakira and The Chainsmokers.