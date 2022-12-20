Justin Bieber Slams H&M Merch Bearing His Image

Justin Bieber slammed retailer H&M on Monday for selling items bearing his image.

“I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M .. all without my permission and approval,” the Canadian singer wrote in an Instagram Story.

“I wouldn’t buy it if I were you.”

Bieber told his 270 million Instagram followers: “The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it. Don’t buy it.”

As of Tuesday morning, the Swedish retailer’s Canadian website did not show any Bieber merchandise. On the U.S. site, a “printed canvas shopper” tote bag covered with photos of Bieber was listed as “out of stock” and both an oversized hoodie emblazoned with “I miss you more than life” – lyrics from his 2021 song “Ghost” – and a sweatshirt dress with the singer’s name and photo were shown as “coming soon.”

In a statement, H&M – which has sold items bearing Bieber’s image for several years – insisted that “as with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures.”