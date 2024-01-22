Justin Bieber & Tate McRae To Captain Teams For 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Justin Bieber, Tate McRae, Michael Bublé and Will Arnett have been announced as celebrity team captains for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

A life-long Toronto Maple Leafs fan and celebrity NHL All-Star game veteran, Justin Bieber will sport the blue jersey joining Team Matthews alongside captains Leafs forward Austin Matthews and defenseman Morgan Rielly.

Bieber’s fashion brand, drew house, along with Adidas, also designed the jerseys that will be worn for the 2024 NHL All-Star collection.

Calgary native Tate McRae will be decked in the yellow serving as celebrity captain for Team MacKinnon, led by Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar.

Canucks fan Michael Bublé will be in red captaining Team Hughes with New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes and his older brother, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes.

And Will Arnett will wear white as the captain for Team McDavid, with Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

In addition to the game, the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend includes NHL All-Star Thursday on February 1, the NHL All-Star Skills competition on Friday, February 2, with the All-Star Game itself taking place on Saturday, February 3 at 3:00PM ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.