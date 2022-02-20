Justin Bieber Tests Positive For COVID-19

Justin Bieber tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, forcing him to postpone the second show of his Justice Tour.

Sunday night’s concert in Las Vegas has been bumped to June 28 “due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family,” according to a statement.

A rep for the 27-year-old Canadian singer said Bieber is experiencing only minor symptoms.

After delays caused by the pandemic, the Justice tour kicked off Friday in San Diego. The next scheduled show is Tuesday in Glendale, California.

Bieber is set to perform in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal between March 25 and 29. (He has two additional Toronto concerts in June.)