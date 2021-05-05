Justin Bieber To Postpone Tour Again

Justin Bieber is expected to confirm this week that he is postponing his tour again.

The tour includes shows in Toronto on July 3, 16 and 17; Ottawa on July 5; and Montreal on July 6.

As of Wednesday morning, thousands of tickets remained unsold for all of Bieber's five Canadian shows.

Those dates were announced last July, three months after Bieber was forced to postpone the Changes tour – including September 2020 stops in Ottawa, Quebec City, Toronto and Montreal – due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The world is a scary place but we will all figure this out together,” he tweeted at the time. “We held on to these dates as long as we could and I cannot wait to see all of you in person as soon as I can. Be safe.”

Promoter AEG has not yet commented on the status of Bieber's tour.

In San Diego, where Bieber was scheduled to do his first show on June 2, COVID-19 restrictions limit concert venues to 10 percent capacity or 2,000 people, whichever is fewer. Capacity can be increased to 35 percent if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination.

In July 2017, Bieber pulled the plug on his Purpose World Tour with 15 shows to go – including two in Toronto – because, he said, he was burned out.

He performed his first full-length show in more than three years this past New Year's Eve on the grounds of the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.