Justin Bieber Unveils 'Timbiebs' At Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons announced Wednesday it is launching three new flavours of Timbits in collaboration with Justin Bieber.

“Timbiebs” – Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip and Birthday Cake Waffle – will be available for a limited time at locations in Canada and the U.S. beginning Nov. 29.

“Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine,” Bieber said, in a release. “I grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart.”

A collection of Timbiebs merch will also be available at participating Tim’s.

In 2019, the chain partnered with Shawn Mendes on limited edition cups, which were quickly snapped up.

Tim Hortons' sister brand Popeyes recently announced a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion.