Justin Bieber Updates Fans On Wife Hailey's Health

Justin Bieber told fans this week his wife Hailey is “good” after suffering a medical emergency earlier this month.

“You know, it’s kind of crazy how life randomly throws you curveballs,” the Canadian pop star said during his concert in Denver. “We can’t really control much. Obviously you guys know… um, most of you probably know or [have] seen the news about my wife. I’m not sure if you guys seen, but she’s OK, she’s good, she’s strong.

“But it’s been scary, you know, like, it’s been really scary.”

Hailey revealed in an Instagram Story last week that she was hospitalized after suffering a “very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen.”

She said although she “recovered completely within a few hours,” it was “definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through.”

At his concert, Bieber said he was feeling grateful.

“There’s a lot of horrible things happening in the Earth right now,” he said, “and for us to be in this room all together, you know, laughing, smiling, singing songs… I mean, I can’t think of a better place I’d rather be.”

Bieber brings his Justice tour home to Canada next week for shows in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.