Justin Bieber Wins Kids' Choice Awards, Performs On Show
Justin Bieber earned more votes than his fellow Canadians Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd and Drake to win Favourite Male Artist at the Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday.
It was the fifth time he earned the title since 2011 and the first time since 2016 (Mendes won four years in a row). Also nominated in the category were Harry Styles and Post Malone.
All four Canadians were also up for Favourite Song but lost to BTS (“Dynamite”).
Bieber and Ariana Grande won a Kids’ Choice Award for Favourite Music Collaboration for their song “Stuck with U.” Bieber’s collaborations with Chance the Rapper (“Holy”) and Benny Blanco (“Lonely”) were also nominated in the category.
Bieber performed three songs – “Intentions” ft. Quavo, “Anyone” and “Hold On” – during the virtual show hosted by Kenan Thompson.
Check out the winners in the music categories below:
FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana Grande * WINNER
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Katy Perry
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST
Drake
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber *WINNER
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
FAVOURITE MUSIC GROUP
Black Eyed Peas
BLACKPINK
BTS *WINNER
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
OneRepublic
FAVOURITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
"Be Kind" – Marshmello & Halsey
"Holy" – Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper
"Ice Cream" – BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez
"Lonely" – Justin Bieber & benny blanco
"Rain on Me" – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
"Stuck with U" – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber *WINNER
FAVOURITE SONG
"Blinding Lights" by the Weeknd
"Cardigan" by Taylor Swift
"Dynamite" by BTS *WINNER
"Toosie Slide" by Drake
"Wonder" by Shawn Mendes
"Yummy" by Justin Bieber
FAVOURITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
BTS (Asia) *WINNER
Savannah Clarke (Australia)
David Guetta (Europe)
Master KG (Africa)
Taylor Swift (North America)
Sebastián Yatra (Latin America)
