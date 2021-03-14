Justin Bieber Wins Kids' Choice Awards, Performs On Show

Justin Bieber earned more votes than his fellow Canadians Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd and Drake to win Favourite Male Artist at the Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday.

It was the fifth time he earned the title since 2011 and the first time since 2016 (Mendes won four years in a row). Also nominated in the category were Harry Styles and Post Malone.

All four Canadians were also up for Favourite Song but lost to BTS (“Dynamite”).

Bieber and Ariana Grande won a Kids’ Choice Award for Favourite Music Collaboration for their song “Stuck with U.” Bieber’s collaborations with Chance the Rapper (“Holy”) and Benny Blanco (“Lonely”) were also nominated in the category.

Bieber performed three songs – “Intentions” ft. Quavo, “Anyone” and “Hold On” – during the virtual show hosted by Kenan Thompson.

Check out the winners in the music categories below:

FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande * WINNER

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Katy Perry

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST

Drake

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber *WINNER

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

FAVOURITE MUSIC GROUP

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

BTS *WINNER

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

OneRepublic

FAVOURITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

"Be Kind" – Marshmello & Halsey

"Holy" – Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper

"Ice Cream" – BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

"Lonely" – Justin Bieber & benny blanco

"Rain on Me" – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

"Stuck with U" – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber *WINNER

FAVOURITE SONG

"Blinding Lights" by the Weeknd

"Cardigan" by Taylor Swift

"Dynamite" by BTS *WINNER

"Toosie Slide" by Drake

"Wonder" by Shawn Mendes

"Yummy" by Justin Bieber

FAVOURITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

BTS (Asia) *WINNER

Savannah Clarke (Australia)

David Guetta (Europe)

Master KG (Africa)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Sebastián Yatra (Latin America)