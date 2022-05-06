Justin Fancy Wins Fans' Choice At East Coast Music Awards

Country singer Justin Fancy and indie pop band Hillsburn are among the early winners at the 2022 East Coast Music Awards.

Fancy, who hails from Conception Bay South, Newfoundland, was named the Fans’ Choice Entertainer of the Year during a ceremony Thursday night at the Aitken University Centre in Fredericton.

"Honestly didn’t expect it. So much talent in our beautiful East Coast," Fancy said. "I'm just in total shock right now."

His debut Sure Beats A Good Time is up for Country Recording of the Year at Sunday’s ECMAs show.

Halifax-based Hillsburn's Slipping Away was named Album of the Year and Group Recording of the Year.

One8tea of Moncton won Rap/Hip-Hop Recording of the Year with Ventilation 2 and Rock Recording of the Year went to Waves by St. John’s-based Kelly McMichael.

Check out the other awards handed out on the first night of the ECMAs:

African Canadian Artist of the Year: Zamani

Contemporary/Roots Recording of the Year: Quote the Raven - Can't Hold the Light

Francophone Recording of the Year: Chloe Breault - Plage des morons

Fans' Choice Video of the Year: Mallory Johnson and Twin Kennedy - “Wise Woman" (Director: Cecil Johnson)

Indigenous Artist of the Year: Morgan Toney

Solo Recording of the Year: Andrew Waite - Andrew Waite

Song of the Year: Breagh Isabel - "Girlfriends" & Dylan Menzie - "A Heart That Doesn't Want Mine”

Songwriter of the Year: Rube & Rake