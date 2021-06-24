Justin Timberlake Among Stars Supporting Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake has reacted to the pop star’s heartbreaking plea Wednesday to be freed from her conservatorship.

“After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time,” Timberlake tweeted. “Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.”

Spears, 39, told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that she wants to marry her boyfriend Sam Asghari and have more children but the conservators won’t allow her. She said: ”I have an IUD inside of myself so that I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have any more children.”

Timberlake fumed: “No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for.”

He said that he and wife Jessica Biel “send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

In February, Timberlake publicly apologized to Spears after the debut of Framing Britney Spears, which includes an old clip of Timberlake talking about his relationship with Spears and admitting he hired a lookalike for his 2002 “Cry Me a River” video.

Other music stars took to social media to show support for Spears.

"Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system," tweeted Halsey. "She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today. Additionally, f**k anyone who thinks they have the authority as an institution or individual to control a person’s reproductive health."

Also weighing in on Spears’ shocking birth control claim is Planned Parenthood.

“We stand in solidarity with Britney and all women who face reproductive coercion. Your reproductive health is your own — and no one should make decisions about it for you,” said president and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson, in a statement. “Every person should have the ability to make their own decisions about their bodies and exercise bodily autonomy.”

Mariah Carey tweeted "We love you Britney!!! Stay strong," with three heart emojis.