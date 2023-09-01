Justin Timberlake And Timbaland To Curate 'Monday Night Football'

Justin Timberlake and Timbaland are back in a big way.

Today the two release their new single with Nelly Furtado, "Keep Going Up," the first song the trio have put out since 2007's “Give It to Me.”

But it doesn't stop there. Timberlake and Timbaland have announced that they will be curating music for ESPN's Monday Night Football for the 2023-2024 NFL season. The duo announced teased the partnership with laughter on Instagram earlier this week.

A press release from the cable network points out that "curated music from Timbaland and Timberlake will run in Monday Night Football promotional spots, live telecasts and pre-game shows for seven weeks this season."

Their new single "Keep It Up" will be the feature track for ESPN’s Week 1 Monday Night Football promotional spot, which you can watch below.

“Football and music go hand-in-hand, like the iconic Timbaland and Justin Timberlake duo, who collaborate on music to near perfection,” ESPN Senior Director of Sports Marketing Curtis Friends said in a statement. “ESPN’s Monday Night Football music curatorship is popular with fans given the access this partnership provides to new and unexpected combinations of music with sport. We’ve had Diplo, DJ Khaled, Drake, and Marshmello and this fifth season, for the first time, we have two curators in Timbaland/JT we know will energize all us fans for this NFL football season.”

Here is the schedule: