Justin Timberlake Apologizes For Awkward Dance Moves

Justin Timberlake poked fun on Wednesday at his awkward dance moves during a performance last weekend in Washington, D.C.

“DC, I want to apologize to you for two reasons,” the singer said before aiming the camera at his feet.

“I had a long talk with both of them, individually and I said ‘don’t you ever do that to me again’ … I’m going to make this up to you. I’m going to focus on these two guys right here and get ‘em right.”

Timberlake went viral this week for his not-so-fancy footwork while performing his 2006 hit “SexyBack” at the Something in the Water festival. The 41-year-old father of two, wearing khakis and a buttoned-up short-sleeve shirt over a white T-shirt, tried to do the city's popular Beat Ya Feet dance.

“Maybe it was the khakis,” he said in his mea culpa. “It was a real khaki vibe.”