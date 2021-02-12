Justin Timberlake Apologizes To Britney Spears, Janet Jackson

Justin Timberlake apologized publicly on Friday to his ex girlfriend Britney Spears and his one-time Super Bowl halftime partner Janet Jackson.

The singer said he wanted to respond to “the messages, tags, comments, and concerns” sparked by the documentary Framing Britney Spears. It includes an old clip of Timberlake talking about his relationship with Spears and admitting he hired a lookalike for his 2002 “Cry Me a River” video.

Fans also called out Timberlake for letting Jackson take most of the blame for the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2004.

“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” Timberlake wrote, in a message he shared on social media. "I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

Timberlake said “everyone involved deserves better” and vowed to “be part of an grow from” a larger conversation.

“I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved,” he wrote. “I can do better and will do better."