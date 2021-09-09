Justin Timberlake Celebrates 15th Anniversary of 'FutureSex/LoveSounds'

Justin Timberlake took to Instagram late Wednesday to mark the 15th anniversary of his sophomore solo album FutureSex/LoveSounds.

The pop star shared a series of clips from the album, which included hits like “SexyBack” ft. Timbaland, “My Love” ft. T.I. and “What Goes Around… Comes Around.”

In the caption, Timberlake claimed he released the album “15 years ago today” and admitted that it “changed my life.”

Timberlake added: “Every album is a different chapter and special to me but, this one??? I don’t even know if I have the words.

“I’m often asked what my favourite song on the album is but they’re all my babies so I can’t pick. But I do know this: album STILL HITS.”

In addition to being a commercial success, FutureSex/LoveSounds earned Grammy nominations including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album and won four other categories. It also took three American Music Awards and was named International Album of the Year at the JUNO Awards.

Timberlake has not released a new album since 2018’s Man of the Woods.