Justin Timberlake Confirms Birth Of 2nd Son

Justin Timberlake has confirmed that he and wife Jessica Biel welcomed their second child – a son they named Phineas – last year.

“He’s awesome and so cute,” the pop star said on an episode of Ellen airing Monday.

“He’s awesome and so cute. Nobody’s sleeping. But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful.”

Timberlake said the couple’s five-year-old son Silas is “super excited” about being an older brother. “Right now he’s very much liking it. Phin can’t walk yet or chase him down, so we’ll see what happens.”

In July, The Daily Mail reported that Timberlake and Biel secretly welcomed their second child earlier that month.

The birth came exactly nine months after Timberlake was caught by paparazzi in New Orleans canoodling with Alisha Wainwright, his co-star in Palmer.

Timberlake and Biel were married in October 2012.

The singer performs a new song, "Better Days," with Ant Clemons during the Celebrating America inauguration special on Wednesday night.