Justin Timberlake Dragged For Awkward Dance Moves

Justin Timberlake is getting dragged on social media for some not-so-fancy footwork at a music festival this past weekend.

The 41-year-old father of two, wearing khakis and a buttoned-up short-sleeve shirt over a white T-shirt, performed at Something in the Water in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

Timberlake was doing his 2006 hit “SexyBack” when he told the crowd “DC, beat your feet!” – referring to the city's popular Beat Ya Feet dance – and proceeded to do what someone on Twitter described as the hokey pokey.

“Justin Timberlake dancing at #SITW is a cross between a black uncle at a cookout and Irish river dancing,” read one tweet, “and no I won’t be explaining this any further.”

Someone else commented: “JT did not just say ‘beat your feet’ and proceed to river dance & skip. Boy if you don’t get your ass off the stage.”

One person opined on Twitter that Timberlake was “trying to beat his feet like somebody’s goofy ass uncle who was on an all white break dance team in high school in 1997.”

Timberlake's most recent tour ended in April 2019.

Check out Timberlake’s moves and some of the reactions:

america tried to ruin Janet Jackson for this man pic.twitter.com/OnN5HHFrze — alex (@alex_abads) June 19, 2022

Justin Timberlake looks like a Vice Principle trying to have a dance off in the hallway with his students talm’bout “what you know about this” #sitw — Serious Black 😷 (@NicsuPR) June 19, 2022

Justin Timberlake was the inspiration for Will Schuester and nothing will convince me otherwise — tope (@liveauthentic_) June 20, 2022

Did Justin Timberlake just get off work?? Cause the outfit is very much IT specialist #SomethingInTheWater — Whitney 🌊🌬🌊 (@seasonedmilli) June 19, 2022

Tik Tok is out here roasting Justin Timberlake and I’m like “Isn’t that just what a Dad in his forties dances like?” — Erich (@platypusjones) June 20, 2022

Had to add the squeaking sound 😂 pic.twitter.com/tmQOExnQFK — Jo5eph Harding (@joe_harding_) June 19, 2022

y’all laughing at Justin Timberlake but I promise you half y’all can’t beat your feet either — PERVY SAGE (@planetsolrac) June 20, 2022