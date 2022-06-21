iHeartRadio

Justin Timberlake Dragged For Awkward Dance Moves

Justin Timberlake is getting dragged on social media for some not-so-fancy footwork at a music festival this past weekend.

The 41-year-old father of two, wearing khakis and a buttoned-up short-sleeve shirt over a white T-shirt, performed at Something in the Water in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

Timberlake was doing his 2006 hit “SexyBack” when he told the crowd “DC, beat your feet!” – referring to the city's popular Beat Ya Feet dance – and proceeded to do what someone on Twitter described as the hokey pokey.

“Justin Timberlake dancing at #SITW is a cross between a black uncle at a cookout and Irish river dancing,” read one tweet, “and no I won’t be explaining this any further.”

Someone else commented: “JT did not just say ‘beat your feet’ and proceed to river dance & skip. Boy if you don’t get your ass off the stage.”

One person opined on Twitter that Timberlake was “trying to beat his feet like somebody’s goofy ass uncle who was on an all white break dance team in high school in 1997.”

Timberlake's most recent tour ended in April 2019.

Check out Timberlake’s moves and some of the reactions:

