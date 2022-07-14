Justin Timberlake Makes His TikTok Debut

Justin Timberlake joined TikTok on Wednesday.

“Alright guys, I guess we’re TikTok-ing now,” he said in his first clip. He added “You know what, I think this is going to go really…” before the clip suddenly cuts off.

The 41-year-old singer, who is following 50 accounts, racked up nearly 400,000 followers in his first 18 hours on the platform.

Timberlake’s profile reads: “I write hooks but I’m really just here for the bridge.”

The pop star has 65.5 million followers on Instagram and 63.1 million on Twitter.