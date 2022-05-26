Justin Timberlake Sells His Music Catalogue

The company headed by Canada’s Merck Mercuriadis has acquired the rights to Justin Timberlake’s music catalogue, including hits like “SexyBack” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

Hipgnosis Song Management announced Thursday it has made a deal for Timberlake’s catalogue as well as his share of public performance income. The UK-based company will also have the worldwide administration rights to Timberlake’s songs once his deal with Universal Music Publishing Group expires in 2025.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

In a release, Timberlake said he was excited to partner with Hipgnosis and said Mercuriadis “values artists and their creative work and has always been a strong supporter of songwriters and storytelling.”

The 41-year-old pop star has released five studio albums since 2002 – including his most recent, 2018’s Man of the Woods.

“Justin Timberlake is not only one of the most influential artists of the last 20 years but he’s also one of the greatest songwriters of all time,” said Mercuriadis, in a release. “Putting this deal together has been a complete labour of love … This is the beginning of what we believe will be an incredible relationship.”

The Hipgnosis portfolio includes the catalogues of artists like Enrique Iglesias, 50 Cent, The Chainsmokers, Shakira and Lindsay Buckingham as well as Canada’s Leonard Cohen, Neil Young and Bob Rock.