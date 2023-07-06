Justin Trudeau tweets at Taylor Swift To Come To Canada

Taylor Swift and Canada are in the news together again, but not to announce a leg for her Eras tour.

No, instead it came from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who became the ultimate reply guy after tweeting to the superstar about her latest announcement of tour dates. Once again, Canada was snubbed as 14 more shows were added in Europe (with Paramore, no less!). Currently, Swift is touring the U.S. and will head to Mexico, Europe, Asia and Australia over the next year.

The Prime Minister was at least cute about it, and passed the Swiftie test by referencing her songs in his reply. ""It's me, hi," he wrote. "I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon."

This is just the latest chapter in the "Why does Taylor hate Canada?" saga. Last month Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux stated he would file an "official" grievance "on behalf of all Swifties" in Canada.

Of course, T-Swift and her team have yet to comment on skipping Canada (they're likely just waiting for the right moment to announce some dates). But at this rate, it sure feels like she and Canada are never, ever, ever getting back together.