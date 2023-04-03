K-Pop Singer Suffers Minor Burns On Stage

Yoon Jae-hyuk of the K-pop boy group Treasure, suffered minor burns Sunday when he stepped over a device that spits flames.

The 21-year-old was performing at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand, when the stage effect went off.

After checking that his clothing was not on fire, the stunned singer left the stage. He returned later with a large bandage on his hand.

In a livestream following the concert, Yoon told fans not to worry. “I’m okay,” he said.

Yoon is one of 10 members of Treasure, which debuted in 2020.