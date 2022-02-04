K-Pop Stars Dawn, HyunA Share Engagement News

K-pop stars Dawn and HyunA appear to have shared news Thursday that they are engaged.

On his Instagram, Dawn (aka Kim Hyo-jong) shared a video clip and photo of matching rings that he captioned: “MARRY ME.”

HyunA (aka Kim Hyun-ah) reposted it with the caption “Of course it’s a Yes” and in a separate post, she wrote: “thank you thank you thank you always.”

Dawn, 27, and HyunA, 29, confirmed their relationship in 2016.

A rapper formerly in the K-pop group Pentagon, Dawn went solo in 2019 and released an EP the following year.

HyunA is a former member of Wonder Girls and 4Minute who has released seven EPs, including last year’s I’m Not Cool.

Last September, Dawn and HyunA released the EP 1+1=1.