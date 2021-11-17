Kacey Musgraves Covers Coldplay's 'Fix You'

Kacey Musgraves sings Coldplay’s oft-covered 2005 song “Fix You” for restaurant chain Chipotle.

A Future Begins is a two-minute stop-motion animation film described as "supporting the Next Generation of Farmers.”

“Usually, back in the day, the kid would just take over the family farm,” Musgraves explains in a behind the scenes video. “But now these farmers are getting too old to take care of it themselves and they don’t really have anyone to pass the torch to.”

Musgraves is not the first country star to cover Coldplay for Chipotle. In 2011, Willie Nelson put his spin on the band’s 2002 track “The Scientist” for a stop-motion film Back to the Start.

Watch A Future Begins below: