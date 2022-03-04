Kacey Musgraves Makes 'TIME' Women Of The Year List

Kacey Musgraves has been named one of TIME’s Women of the Year, which recognizes “extraordinary leaders” who are “working toward a more equal world.”

The 33-year-old country star said one of the keys to her success has been surrounding herself with the right men.

“I’ve been really lucky to have a lot of amazing male collaborators—Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian, who I made Golden Hour and Star-Crossed with, are two of my closest confidants,” she told the magazine.

“Just like it’s about surrounding yourself with the right women, it’s about surrounding yourself with the right men too. Men who are comfortable tapping into their feminine energy, who aren’t scared of feminine power—those are the kind of men I want in my life.”

In her personal life, Musgraves said she feels lucky to be with someone “who is secure and is a champion of me reaching for every star possible.”

She explained: “It’s a really beautiful thing for a man to be able to support a woman in that way and not take it personally.”