Kacey Musgraves Showcases Moschino 'Sesame Street' Collection

Kacey Musgraves has unveiled a series of images on Instagram showcasing Moschino’s new Sesame Street collection.

“My resting grouch face has finally paid off,” the country star quipped in one caption. In another, she refers to “Big Bird Energy.”

Moschino’s Jeremy Scott created the 33-piece collection of apparel and accessories that feature familiar Sesame Street characters like Elmo, Cookie Monster, Grover and Bert and Ernie.

According to a release, “the adult-directed collaboration features elements of all things Sesame Street … principles of kindness, confidence and a natural curiosity about the world’s possibilities in his work.”

Moschino’s Sesame Street collection will be available beginning May 25.

A year ago, Musgraves appeared with Elmo on The Not-Too-Late Show on U.S. streaming service HBO Max to sing “Rubber Duckie,” the ode to a bathtub companion made famous by longtime Sesame Street resident Ernie in 1970.

In December, the country star – wearing Gucci, not Moschino – taped an appearance on Sesame Street that will air during its upcoming 52nd season.